Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs committee to look into alleged construction of bridge for mining in Sonipat

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Krishan Chander, a Haryana resident, who had sought demolition of a temporary bridge allegedly constructed by M/s D.S.P Associates, Sonipat for mining activities in violation of environmental condition. He said that the policy of permitting heavy vehicles in the embankments of the Yamuna river was destructing the ecology in Sonipat district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:04 IST
NGT directs committee to look into alleged construction of bridge for mining in Sonipat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday formed a committee to probe into the alleged construction of a temporary bridge for mining activities in Haryana's Sonipat district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed a committee comprising the District Collector, Sonipat, and the Haryana State pollution control board to conduct the probe.

The state pollution control board will nominate a representative in the committee. "Report be sent by e-mail within two months. The applicant may furnish a set of papers to the District Collector, Sonipat, and the Haryana State PCB and file an affidavit within one week," the bench, also comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on September 23. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Krishan Chander, a Haryana resident, who had sought demolition of a temporary bridge allegedly constructed by M/s D.S.P Associates, Sonipat for mining activities in violation of environmental condition.

He said that the policy of permitting heavy vehicles in the embankments of the Yamuna river was destructing the ecology in Sonipat district. "At the behest of mining companies, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is not taking remedial action and permitting heavily loaded trucks to operate in the embankments of the river. A policy dated February 21, 2019, has been issued laying down a procedure for using the embankments by paying a fee.

"Though there is a provision against the operation of the vehicles from July to September, this safeguard is not being observed," the plea alleged.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...

Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with virus

The wife of Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who got infected with COVID-19 earlier this ye...

MSF closes Kabul programme after May maternity hospital attack

Doctors Without Borders said it closed its operation on Tuesday in Kabul, ending years long work to support a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital. The closure came a month after a horrific attack at the facility killed 24 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020