Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT slams Haryana govt over dumping of garbage, says nothing tangible done

The NGT said there was a need to fix accountability as the matter has been hanging fire for the last 20 years and concerned officers were unwilling to perform their duties. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Haryana Chief Secretary to take steps to ensure compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:38 IST
NGT slams Haryana govt over dumping of garbage, says nothing tangible done

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Haryana government over unscientific dumping of garbage in Haryana's Sonipat district saying nothing tangible has been done by the authorities. The NGT said there was a need to fix accountability as the matter has been hanging fire for the last 20 years and concerned officers were unwilling to perform their duties.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Haryana Chief Secretary to take steps to ensure compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. It also asked the officer to take steps for taking coercive measures against concerned officials for their failure.

The tribunal took exception over the submission of Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Local Bodies Department that due to Covid-19, the compliance of the Rules could not be ensured. It said the matter has been hanging fire for the last 20 years while Covid-19 situation has emerged only now. "Moreover, the statutory time lines have expired and earlier binding orders have attained finality. Nothing tangible is shown to have been done, giving rise of incompetence and unwilling of the concerned officers to perform their duties for which their accountability has to be fixed," the bench said. The tribunal sought a report on the issue by August 25.

The NGT had earlier has directed the Haryana government to instal the waste-to-energy plant in Rohtak cluster before December 2021, calling the proposed timeline "leisurely". It had noted that the waste-to-energy plant is proposed to be installed for towns falling in the Rohtak cluster by December, 2021.

The tribunal, however, had said such "leisurely" timeline is not only in conflict with the rules but also at the cost of the environment. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Jagdish Kumar seeking restoration of a site where garbage was dumped as it was creating air pollution, affecting public health. He alleged that the collected garbage was creating air pollution, affecting public health.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...

Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with virus

The wife of Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who got infected with COVID-19 earlier this ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020