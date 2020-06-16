Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM holds meeting with Rural Development and Migration Commission

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat holding with RDMC officials. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday held meeting with the officials of Rural Development and Migration Commission (RDMC) and said that providing employment opportunities to the people of the state is among the top priorities of the government. "Under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, employment will be made available to the people of the state in various fields. There is a need to know in which areas, people are showing more interest to work and how to increase people's income. Apart from promoting local products, we have to make special efforts in the direction of packaging and marketing," said CM Rawat.

Deputy Chairman of RDMC, Dr SS Negi informed Chief Minister Rawat that three reports have been submitted by the Commission to the state government so far, with recommendations for reducing migration. A report based on rural areas of Tehri Garhwal district was presented today by the Rural Development and Migration Commission. In the report, analysis and recommendations regarding current rural socio-economic development programs have been made.

"Officials in the meeting informed that in the coming year, a report will be prepared on strengthening socio-economic development and reducing migration, by analyzing various aspects of migration and related economic and social issues in rural areas of district Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar," read the release from Chief Minister's Office. According to the officials, the commission's priority is to submit recommendations to the state government for the economic rehabilitation of the migrants who have returned home to the hill districts of Uttarakhand after the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

