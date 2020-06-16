Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea challenges appointment of officiating chairperson of NCLAT; HC seeks Centre stand

Rahman, represented by senior advocate Rajeev K Virmani and advocate M Qayam-ud-din, has claimed that the appointment was in violation of the company law and the provisions of the Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualifications, Experience and other Condition of Service of Members) Rules, 2020. She has also sought setting aside of one of the rules which permits the Centre to appoint any member of the tribunal, irrespective of their seniority, as the acting or officiating chairperson of the tribunal when there is a vacancy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:19 IST
Plea challenges appointment of officiating chairperson of NCLAT; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea against appointment of former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge Justice B L Bhat as officiating chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of Corporate Affairs, Finance, Law and Justice and the NCLAT seeking their stand on the petition by a lawyer who has claimed the appointment was in violation of the Companies Act.

Advocate Fozia Rahman, in her plea, has sought setting aside of the March 12 notification of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) appointing Justice Bhat as the officiating chairperson of NCLAT. Rahman, represented by senior advocate Rajeev K Virmani and advocate M Qayam-ud-din, has claimed that the appointment was in violation of the company law and the provisions of the Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualifications, Experience and other Condition of Service of Members) Rules, 2020.

She has also sought setting aside of one of the rules which permits the Centre to appoint any member of the tribunal, irrespective of their seniority, as the acting or officiating chairperson of the tribunal when there is a vacancy. The petition has contended that under the Companies Act, when the post of chairperson of a tribunal is vacant, the senior most member shall act as officiating chairperson till a suitable person is appointed.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 30..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank scam: HC allows BW BusinessWorld Media to operate two bank accounts freezed by ED

The Delhi High Court has allowed BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited to operate its two bank accounts that were frozen under the directions from the Enforcement Directorate ED which is investigating the Yes Bank scam allegedly involving ...

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020