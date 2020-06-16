J&K govt official chargesheeted in graft case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a government official in a case of corruption in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. An ACB spokesman said the charge sheet was filed in the court of special judge against Mohammad Rashid Khan, the then Senior Compiler posted in the office of Chief Accounts Officer, General Provident (GP) Fund, Rajouri. He said Khan was arrested in 2017 after he was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Hari Singh, the complainant in the case for finalizing and clearing his GP Fund case

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for August 17, the spokesman said.