Allahabad HC stays suspension of mandi board official
PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:10 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the suspension and transfer of a mandi board secretary after the official challenged the order of the Lalitpur district magistrate in this regard. The DM had suspended petitioner Sanjay Yadav and later transferred him from the post of the secretary, Krishi Utpadan Mandi Samiti, Lalitpur, to the office of the director, Mandi Parishad, Lucknow
The stay order was passed by Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra
Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Mahesh Sharma submitted before the court that the order passed by the DM was without jurisdiction as under the regulation, the Mandi Parishad director is appointing authority and is empowered to take any action. The district magistrate can only make recommendation for the transfer. However, the DM superseded the power vested in the director, the petitioner contended.
