Rajasthan CM reviews COVID-19 situation in the state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held a meeting via video conferencing with Ministers, District Collectors, Chief Medical Health Officials (CMHOs) regarding the situation of COVID-19 in the state. "Holding a review meeting through VC (video conferencing) from residence regarding (the) Corona(virus) situation in districts and Jagrukta Abhiyaan about the COVID19 pandemic with ministers, officers, collectors, CMHOs and other officials," tweeted Gehlot.

He further said that the ten-day 'special abhiyaan' would be held from June 21 to June 30 in villages, wards, mohallas to make people aware of the dangers of the virus. "This ten-day special Abhiyaan from June 21 to June 30 will be held in all villages-dhanis, wards, mohallas & people will be made aware through various means to protect themselves against the disease," read his subsequent tweet.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 12,981 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan as of Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 2,895 patients are active cases while 9,785 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 301 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)