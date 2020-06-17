Left Menu
Rajnath Singh condoles death of Indian Army personnel, says they displayed exemplary courage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Indian soldiers during the face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:52 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Indian soldiers during the face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army."

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's breavehearts," he said in another tweet. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area on Monday evening.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

