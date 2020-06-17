SC directs Centre to look into issues of salaries, quarantine facilities to doctors

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to look into the issue related to payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and pass necessary directions for the same. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah was hearing a plea filed by Dr Arushi Jain, seeking several facilities and timely salaries, among others for frontline healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients across the country.

"Can't the state high courts monitor these issues?" the apex court asked. Responding to the query, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Central government has already issued a circular saying that the salaries must be paid to doctors and other health care staff, and asked the state chief secretaries to ensure the same.

Any violation of the directions in the circular will attract punishment, Mehta told the court. The Solicitor General (SG), the top law officer for the Central government, said that they are doing everything required at this time in the right earnest.

"We are taking particular care of doctors, nurses, and others, and wherever possible giving quarantine facilities to them, in the nearest place but added that for people in laboratories, the same is not needed as they don't come in direct contact with the patients," Mehta said. Advocate KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the petitioner, sought clear cut directions regarding the accommodation, quarantine and pay to the doctors and healthcare workers across the country stating that the affidavit submitted by the SG is "vague". (ANI)