Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 contact tracing ramped up in Mumbai: BMC tells HC

The current contact tracing ratio is 1:10 and the proposal is to increase this to 1:15 in densely populated areas," the affidavit filed by BMC's E ward assistant commissioner reads. These submissions were made before a bench of Justice S J Kathawalla, who was hearing a petition filed by Neelkamal Realty, a DB Realty group company, challenging the requisition of its redevelopment building in Byculla by the civic body to use it as a quarantine facility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:52 IST
COVID-19 contact tracing ramped up in Mumbai: BMC tells HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay High Court that it has ramped up COVID-19 contact tracing in the city to 1:10 ratio and plans to increase the same to 1:15 ratio in the coming days. In an affidavit filed in the court on Tuesday, the civic body said for every COVID-19 patient, it had identified at least 10 high and low-risk contacts and placed them in institutional or home quarantine.

On June 12 alone, it had screened more than 19,000 people who may have come in contact with infected persons, while over 78 lakh such people had been screened so far, the BMC stated in its affidavit. "To contain or stop the spread of COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has been carrying out aggressive contact tracing. The current contact tracing ratio is 1:10 and the proposal is to increase this to 1:15 in densely populated areas," the affidavit filed by BMC's E ward assistant commissioner reads.

These submissions were made before a bench of Justice S J Kathawalla, who was hearing a petition filed by Neelkamal Realty, a DB Realty group company, challenging the requisition of its redevelopment building in Byculla by the civic body to use it as a quarantine facility. Two other developers had also joined in the plea challenging the requisition of their buildings in Worli and Andheri (west).

The BMC informed the court on Tuesday that it had decided against using the buildings in Worli and Andheri, but Neelkamal Realty's building has to be used as a quarantine facility, considering the high number of COVID-19 cases in E ward, which includes Byculla. Neelkamal Realty Tower, a redevelopment building meant to house 240-odd tenants, was yet to meet civic requirements for an occupation certificate, the BMC told HC.

And therefore, it had been converted into a 1,000-bed quarantine facility, where 940 people were currently recuperating, the civic body stated. Moreover, the building's proximity to civic-run Kasturba and Nair Hospitals also made it suitable, the BMC counsels, senior advocates Aspi Chinoy, and Anil Sakhre told HC.

The civic body also told the court that it was willing to pay the developer a monthly rent of Rs 25 lakh that could be used for rent and repairs of transit facilities where the building's tenants were currently lodged. On Tuesday, advocate Vivek Shukla, who represents 140 tenants of the building, said the tenants were not against the building being used as a quarantine facility, as the developer was yet to handover the flats to them.

Advocate Shukla added that the developer was "yet to pay them transit accommodation rent for the last four months." And as long as they were paid rent, the building could be used by the BMC, he said. The high court will continue hearing the matter on Friday.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges lower after UK inflation data, Brexit fears weigh

Sterling was slightly weaker on Wednesday after data showed inflation fell to its lowest level since June 2016 last month as the coronavirus pandemic sucked demand from the global economy and caused oil prices to tumble.Low inflation would ...

Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative....

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this years U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be impossible to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the eve...

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020