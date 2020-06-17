Galwan stand-off: Police detain protestors from outside Chinese Embassy

Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 10 people of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) who were protesting outside China's Embassy to India along with some Army veterans against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh by Chinese troops. "Six-seven Army veterans had gathered near the Chinese Embassy today to protest under the banner of Martyr's Welfare Association. They were requested to disperse from the spot and left immediately," said Delhi Police.

"Ten protesters SJM who had gathered near Teen Murti roundabout for protest against China have been detained," it added. Protestors were seen holding placards and raised slogans against the Chinese government.

"We want the Indian government to give a befitting reply to Chinese people," said a protestor here. In addition to this, SJM members even held a protest at the Teen Murti Police station and then moved towards the embassy to protest.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops on Monday, in the most serious escalation between the two countries since 1975. The Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties, including several injuries and the death of its commanding officer. (ANI)