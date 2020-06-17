Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI registers case against 2 Mumbai-based companies in Rs 57 cr bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Mumbai-based private companies, their promoters, unknown public servants and bank officials for allegedly cheating the Bank of India of approximately Rs 57.26 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:36 IST
CBI registers case against 2 Mumbai-based companies in Rs 57 cr bank fraud
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Mumbai-based private companies, their promoters, unknown public servants and bank officials for allegedly cheating the Bank of India of approximately Rs 57.26 crore. According to CBI, the case has been registered on a complaint from the bank.

"It was alleged that during the year 2013 to 2018, the Mumbai based private overseas company represented by its MD and others including unknown public servants entered into a conspiracy with an intent to cheat the Bank of India's mid-corporate branch in Mumbai in the matter of availing foreign bills purchase, negotiation limit and export packaging credit limit," the CBI said in a statement on Wednesday. The probe agency said that searches have been conducted at five places in Mumbai, including the residential and official premises of accused persons and the private company.

It said that certain incriminating documents including property, loan, various bank account details, and locker keys have been recovered in the same. The CBI said that in pursuance of the conspiracy, the accused private company allegedly got sanctioned and released said facilities of approximately Rs 60 crore.

"It was further alleged that after availing the said limits, the accused company diverted the funds and prepared forged and fabricated documents in support of the claim. An alleged loss to the tune of approximately Rs 57.26 crore was caused to the Bank of India," the statement said. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hits Kazakh elite as capital city rings alarm

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as they raised the alarm about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital Nur-Su...

Special delivery: activists urge France to rein in Amazon

Environmental campaigners delivered a 12-foot 3.6-meter tall mock-up of an Amazon parcel to the French finance ministry on Wednesday to demand that the government rein in the e-commerce giants expansion in France. The campaigners - who did ...

Lets swap places; UK opposition leader taunts PM Johnson

Britains opposition Labour Party leader taunted Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for batting back questions, quipping that if he wanted to change places then he would be happy to so right now.This is turning into opposition questio...

PCB gets Imran Khan's backing to criminalise match-fixing

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the countrys cricket board, has approved the PCBs plan to revise its anti-corruption code and make match-fixing a criminal offense. According to a Pakistan Cricket Board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020