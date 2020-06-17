Left Menu
Pompeo to meet with China's top diplomat in Hawaii - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:22 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat, on Wednesday in Honolulu, the State Department said, a crucial meeting as relations between the two countries have deeply soured since the start of the year.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 0900 a.m. local time, according to the agency's public schedule. In addition to an intensifying strategic rivalry, the world's top two economies have been at loggerheads in recent months over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong.

