Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Legislative Assembly pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Ladakh face-off

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:32 IST
AP Legislative Assembly pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Ladakh face-off
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the house on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This House pays glorious tributes, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, to the 20 brave soldiers who became martyrs fighting at the Galwan Valley faceoff to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs."

Reddy added: "The bravery of Colonel Santhosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet in the neighbouring State, will be remembered for a long time to come. We pray that the martyrs rest in peace." The house also observed silence as a mark of respect to the brave hearts.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Woman, two infants burnt alive in Mandi fire, HP CM expresses grief

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district on Wednesday, the police said. Kavita, her nine-month-old son and three-year-old daughter were killed when a fire br...

Galwan violence: Army deploys additional troops along LAC; Navy, Air Force raise alert level

Frontline bases of the Indian army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China were put on high alert on Wednesday in view of the worst border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley that left 20 ...

Business briefs

Google for Startups GFS on Wednesday said it has opened applications for the new batch of GFS Accelerator. With the new batch, Google will have an expanded scope and applications are invited from all startups who are working on solutions or...

Govt to begin auction process of 41 coal mines for commercial mining on Thursday

In line with the Prime Ministers self-reliance call, the coal ministry will on Thursday launch the auction process of 41 blocks for commercial mining with an aim to achieve self-sufficiency in meeting energy needs and boost industrial devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020