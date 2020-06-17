UP CM pays homage to Army soldiers martyred in Galwan face-off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid homage to the Indian Army soldiers who were martyred at Galwan in East Ladakh in clashes with the Chinese troops. "The supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives by presenting indomitable courage and valor to protect the nation will always be remembered," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister condoled the loss of Havaldar Vipul Rai who was a resident of Meerut. "The State government stands in solidarity with the martyr's family in this time of grief. All possible help will be provided to the martyr's family," he added.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces in the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)