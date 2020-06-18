French claim that warship harassed by Turkish navy untrue - Turkish military official

French claim that warship harassed by Turkish navy untrue - Turkish military officialReuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-06-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 01:13 IST
A senior Turkish military official said on Wednesday it was "completely untrue" that the Turkish navy had harassed a French warship on a NATO mission, denying an assertion by a French defence ministry official.
The Turkish military official told Reuters that the French warship did not establish communications with the Turkish ship during the incident.
"Turkey is fulfilling its obligations as an ally today as always," the official said. "It has saddened us that the matter has reached this stage."
