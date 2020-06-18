Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Atlanta prosecutors hope to persuade jury to second-guess officer who shot Brooks

Defense attorneys will likely note that Brooks took the officer's Taser, or stun gun, and brandished it before he fled. Steve Gaynor, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Cobbs County in Georgia, insisted that Rolfe's actions were justified under U.S. Supreme Court guidance.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 04:16 IST
ANALYSIS-Atlanta prosecutors hope to persuade jury to second-guess officer who shot Brooks

Prosecutors seeking to convict Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe for murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks must try to persuade jurors to do something they rarely do - second guess split-second police decisions.

On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard brought 11 charges against Rolfe, with the most serious being felony murder which carries the death penalty. Atlanta's mayor fired Rolfe after Friday's shooting. Civil rights groups were quick to condemn the lethal methods. Protests broke out in the city as the shooting fueled popular outrage that followed the May 25 death of another unarmed black man, George Floyd, as an officer knelt on his neck during his arrest in Minnesota.

Video of the shooting that went viral will likely help the prosecution, and Howard noted that Devin Brosnan, Rolfe's partner, agreed to become the rare police officer who will testify against a colleague. Prosecutors will stress that the officer shot Brooks in the back as he fled, and insist that the suspect posed no threat. Defense attorneys will likely note that Brooks took the officer's Taser, or stun gun, and brandished it before he fled.

Steve Gaynor, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Cobbs County in Georgia, insisted that Rolfe's actions were justified under U.S. Supreme Court guidance. "Look at case law. The officer is well within his right to use deadly force," said Gaynor.

Laws governing police use of force differ by state, but the Supreme Court has said deadly force can be used if an officer reasonably believes the suspect poses an immediate threat of serious injury to the officer or others. Georgia allows use of deadly force to apprehend a suspect when officers have probable cause to believe the suspect committed a crime involving infliction or threatened infliction of serious harm, which Gaynor said Brooks had done.

He said Brooks committed assault on the officers, a robbery when he seized the stun gun and aggravated assault when fired the stun gun at the officers. Howard, the district attorney, said Brooks posed no threat as he was fleeing because he had discharged the available shots from the stun gun. Gaynor disagreed.

"It’s still a weapon, maybe not a deadly weapons but it is a weapon. The public is still in jeopardy at that point," said Gaynor. Rolfe's defense attorney could also argue that he followed police training protocols. Jack Ryan, who trains law enforcement nationwide, said some police departments teach officers to consider using deadly force if a suspect has gained control of an officer's stun gun. However, that is less of a threat when there are multiple officers present.

The Atlanta police department did not respond to a request for comment on its training. Ultimately, like most cases against police, legal experts said it could come down to whether a jury is willing to defer to an officer's version of events.

Jonathan Rapping, president of the public defender group Gideon's Promise in Atlanta, said white jurors in such cases often tend to exaggerate threats posed by minority suspects. "We're reluctant to second-guess police," said Rapping, who is a professor at John Marshall Law School.

For that reason, having testimony from Rolfe's partner Brosnan could be key for prosecutors. Sam Starks, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney, said obtaining the cooperation of the other officer was a surprise and "makes it harder for Rolfe."

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena cannot wait to compete in this years U.S. OpenSerena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this years U.S. Open in New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak, where the sev...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Pilot in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash may have become disoriented in heavy fog, NTSB saysU.S. federal safety investigators said on Wednesday that the pilot of a helicopter that cras...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. In rebel Syria, some welcome sanctions but fear for economyIn the last bastion of the rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians who fled his rule see new U.S. sanctions as a st...

NFL-Trump backs ex-QB activist Kaepernick returning to NFL

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be in favor of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick returning to the field. Kaepernick says no NFL teams have signed him since he left the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020