J-K: 2G internet services extended till July 8

The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday informed that 2G internet services on post-paid and verified pre-paid sim cards, till July 8. The directions for the regulation of internet services have been issued from time to time and reviewed by the appropriate authority at regular intervals to ensure that these directions, apart from meeting other requirements, are least restrictive and satisfy the principle of proportionality, as per the order.

"Internet connectivity is available with Mac-binding, and the restrictions on high-speed mobile internet have been placed, inter-alia, to prevent rumor-mongering and fake news by anti-national elements, to curb uploading/downloading/circulation of provocative content on social media and to counter attempts of recruiting youth into terrorist ranks," read the order. "The restrictions on access to the internet have been eased in a gradual manner, with social media having been made available without any constraints like whitelisting of websites, etc.," it added. (ANI)