Former TDP Minister booked under Nirbhaya Act
Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister Ayyanna Patrudu has been booked under provisions of Nirbhaya Act for allegedly hurling abuses at Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K Krishnaveni during a protest on Monday.
Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister Ayyanna Patrudu has been booked under provisions of Nirbhaya Act for allegedly hurling abuses at Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K Krishnaveni during a protest on Monday. The FIR has been booked by Visakhapatnam rural police
The Muncipal Commissioner of Narsipatnam on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Narsipatnam police and alleged that Patrudu abused her during protest at Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner office. Visakhapatnam rural SP, B Krishna Rao told ANI over phone, "The Narsipatnam town police booked case under various IPC sections, including the Nirbhaya Act, late on Tuesday night, based on a complaint filed by town Municipal Commissioner. Cases were booked under IPC Sections 354 A (IV), 500, 504, 506, and 509, among others. Of this, IPC Section 354 A (IV) falls under The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 (also known as the Nirbhaya Act)." (ANI)
