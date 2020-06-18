COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 52.95 per cent in the country

The Central government on Thursday said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 has reached 52.95 percent in the country and a total of 1,94,325 people affected have been cured so far. During the last 24 hours, 7,390 people have recovered from lethal infection.

At present, the total number of active coronavirus cases in India is 1,60,384. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that a total of 12,881 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 3,66,946.

In one day, a total of 334 deaths have been reported taking the death toll to 12,237. With this, the case fatality rate stands at 3.33 percent in the country.