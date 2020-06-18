Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businessmen and consumers should boycott Chinese goods: Indresh Kumar

National executive member of the RSS, Indresh Kumar on Thursday said that the people should boycott Chinese goods and added that the Dragon is aiming for worldwide domination through force and capturing the markets.

ANI | Kaithal (Haryana) | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:01 IST
Businessmen and consumers should boycott Chinese goods: Indresh Kumar
RSS leader Indresh Kumar speaking at a press conference in Kaithal on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

National executive member of the RSS, Indresh Kumar on Thursday said that the people should boycott Chinese goods and added that the Dragon is aiming for worldwide domination through force and capturing the markets. "People have high hopes from the government that they will drive away China. But a promise needs to be taken by the people also. The businessmen should not sell goods made in China, and the customers should not purchase it. We are going to launch a campaign for the same in the coming days to promote buying and selling of goods which are made in India," Kumar said at a press conference here.

The RSS leader further said that the need of the hour is to "create a worldwide opinion against China, along the lines of the one we created against Pakistan for its connection with terrorism." Blaming China for the pandemic which has caused a worldwide crisis, Kumar said the Dragon's agenda is to cause havoc in the world.

"The whole world is suffering from Corona. In the past 4,000 years, all viruses were created by nature. But this is the first virus which was attempted to be made by a man, therefore, it is marked as 'Made in China'," the RSS leader said. "The virus slipped through their hands, therefore, it is half-potent, it does not spread through the air but transmits from man to man. The question is why is China developing such a virus, it is for the destruction of humanity. China has made it clear that it wants to create havoc in the world, and through its military strength will emerge as a big leader. It also wants to dominate the economy and markets. This is its dream," he added.

He urged the Indian government to stay cautious of China's nefarious agendas and take all actions accordingly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga se...

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...

Nepal's Upper House endorses proposal seeking to update new map

Nepals Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill Coat of Arms unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include part...

Malaysia could send Rohingya detainees back out to sea - sources

Malaysia is considering a plan to send nearly 300 Rohingya Muslim refugees detained after arriving on a damaged boat back out to sea once the ship has been fixed, two security sources told Reuters on Thursday.Muslim-majority Malaysia has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020