Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea on improving India's rank on rule of law index

The index, which covers 128 countries, is based on a nations' performance on factors such as government openness, fundamental rights, civil and criminal justice and containing corruption. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for BJP leader and petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, and said that this was not an “appropriate case” for the court and a representation to this effect can be made to the government for taking action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:29 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea on improving India's rank on rule of law index

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre, states and UTs to set up expert committees to improve India’s “pathetic” 69th global ranking on the Rule of Law Index (RLI). The index, which covers 128 countries, is based on a nations' performance on factors such as government openness, fundamental rights, civil and criminal justice and containing corruption.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for BJP leader and petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, and said that this was not an “appropriate case” for the court and a representation to this effect can be made to the government for taking action. In the proceedings conducted through video-conferencing, the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna, said the government can take a decision on setting up of the panel to improve India’s RLI ranking within six months from today.

Besides all states and the Union Territories (UTs), Upadhyay, in his PIL, had made as parties the Law Commission of India and Ministries of Home Affair and Law and Justice. The plea had sought constitution of expert panels “comprising at least one renowned jurist, people representative, public servant, economist, educationist, social activist and journalist,” to suggest steps to improve India’s pathetic 69th international ranking in Rule of Law Index”.

It also said that expert committees should examine the best practices of the countries ranked among the top 20 in the Rule of Law Index - 2020, compiled by World Justice Project -- an independent organisation. “In alternative, direct the Law Commission of India to examine the best practices of the countries, ranked among top 20 in the Rule of Law Index - 2020, and accordingly suggest steps to improve the International Ranking of India,” it said.

The plea said: “Injury caused to the public is large because India ranked 69 in the Rule of Law Index. It confirms poor performance across eight factors: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, public order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice. "Poor Rule of Law has devastating effects on right to life and liberty...also offends rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21”.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Novartis partners with Uganda, Tanzania to expand Africa Sickle Cell Disease program

New collaborations aim to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease SCD in East Africa and improve access to high-quality care Program continues to progress in Ghana with more than 2000 patients being treated with hydroxyurea in 11 treatment...

Students reach college for second PUC exam in Karnataka

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scores of students on Thursday arrived at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka second PUC Exam 2020 English paper. We have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classroom...

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.The WHO is drawing up plans to he...

EU leaders to greenlight extending Russia economic sanctions, sources say

European Union leaders are expected on Friday to back extending the blocs main economic sanctions against Russia until the end of January, 2021, diplomatic sources and officials said. The EU hit Russias energy, financial and arms sectors af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020