Banquet hall challenges in HC Delhi govt order to requisition it for converting into COVID Hospital

A private company which runs a banquet hall here has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government’s decision for requisition of the premises for being converted into an extended COVID hospital, saying it has bookings for marriages. M/s Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited, which runs ‘Marina Dreams Banquet’ in the Wazirpur Industrial area, contended that by June 12 order, the district authority has requisitioned the banquet hall under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for being converted into an extended COVID hospital and claimed that the order is contrary to the law and liable to be quashed.

The plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who queried as to whether public properties such as community centres, exhibition halls and stadia have also been taken over. To this, Additional Standing Counsel for Delhi government Satyakam submitted that this issue is not relevant as the government has the power to identify which of the facilities are suitable and effective for being converted into a COVID facility.

However, without prejudice, he submitted that he was willing to file a list of all the properties in the North-West Delhi region which have been requisitioned by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for conversion to COVID facilities. The court said let the list be filed at least one day before the next date on June 24.

Regarding the SDM’s June 12 order, the counsel for the banquet hall and Delhi government submitted that the banquet hall is yet to be attached to any hospital. Satyakam said the banquet hall would first be furnished and then the attachment would take place, which is clear from the SDM’s order.

During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel told the court that the powers of the government under the DMA are quite broad under which any resources, premises or building belonging to any authority or person can be requisitioned by the government. He submitted that the banquet halls have been taken over and are going to be attached as COVID facilities, with hospitals, in view of the lack of space due to the outbreak of the pandemic and many of such premises have been requisitioned by the government.