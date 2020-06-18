Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banquet hall challenges in HC Delhi govt order to requisition it for converting into COVID Hospital

M/s Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited, which runs ‘Marina Dreams Banquet’ in the Wazirpur Industrial area, contended that by June 12 order, the district authority has requisitioned the banquet hall under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for being converted into an extended COVID hospital and claimed that the order is contrary to the law and liable to be quashed. The plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who queried as to whether public properties such as community centres, exhibition halls and stadia have also been taken over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:56 IST
Banquet hall challenges in HC Delhi govt order to requisition it for converting into COVID Hospital

A private company which runs a banquet hall here has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government’s decision for requisition of the premises for being converted into an extended COVID hospital, saying it has bookings for marriages. M/s Chintpurni Overseas Private Limited, which runs ‘Marina Dreams Banquet’ in the Wazirpur Industrial area, contended that by June 12 order, the district authority has requisitioned the banquet hall under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for being converted into an extended COVID hospital and claimed that the order is contrary to the law and liable to be quashed.

The plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before Justice Prathiba M Singh, who queried as to whether public properties such as community centres, exhibition halls and stadia have also been taken over. To this, Additional Standing Counsel for Delhi government Satyakam submitted that this issue is not relevant as the government has the power to identify which of the facilities are suitable and effective for being converted into a COVID facility.

However, without prejudice, he submitted that he was willing to file a list of all the properties in the North-West Delhi region which have been requisitioned by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for conversion to COVID facilities. The court said let the list be filed at least one day before the next date on June 24.

Regarding the SDM’s June 12 order, the counsel for the banquet hall and Delhi government submitted that the banquet hall is yet to be attached to any hospital. Satyakam said the banquet hall would first be furnished and then the attachment would take place, which is clear from the SDM’s order.

During the hearing, the Delhi government counsel told the court that the powers of the government under the DMA are quite broad under which any resources, premises or building belonging to any authority or person can be requisitioned by the government. He submitted that the banquet halls have been taken over and are going to be attached as COVID facilities, with hospitals, in view of the lack of space due to the outbreak of the pandemic and many of such premises have been requisitioned by the government.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...

Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying

A former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of vote-buying, prosecutors said, in a serious blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling public support. Support for Abe, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020