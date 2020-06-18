Another accused deposes before CBI court in Babri case

A special CBI court hearing the Babri demolition case on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Vinay Kumar Rai. He was the 12th accused to depose before the court, which is conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court

There are 32 people who are facing a trial for the conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure in Ayodhya in 1992. Special Judge S K Yadav will hold proceedings on June 19 as well. The court is recording statements of the accused under Section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial which follows the completion of examination of prosecution witnesses. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.