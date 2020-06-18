Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axe can’t fall on teachers alone, HC directs North DMC to clear within week salaries arrears

The teachers have challenged a June 9 order of a single judge dismissing their plea to direct North DMC to release their salaries, that have not been paid since March, 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was declared by the Central Government on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sangh told the high court that the teachers have been discharging their duties with responsibility in schools being run by the North DMC, but they have not received their salaries ever since March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:06 IST
Axe can’t fall on teachers alone, HC directs North DMC to clear within week salaries arrears

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) to clear within a week the arrears of salaries of its teachers, who are not being paid since the lockdown was declared in March, saying they cannot be made to run from pillar to post for their lawful dues. The high court said the explanation given by North DMC about paucity of funds is “most unacceptable”.

"We are of the opinion that the appellants (teachers) cannot be made to run from pillar to post only to demand their lawful dues from the respondent No.2/North DMC. Admittedly, the NorthDMC appears to be in default and has not released the salaries to the appellants/teachers since the lockdown was declared,” said a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing. It added, “The explanation sought to be offered about paucity of funds, is most unacceptable, particularly when the counsel for North DMC is not in a position to make a statement that on account of a cash crunch faced by the civic authority, it could not release the salaries of its officers working within the Department or that the salaries have been partly released. The axe cannot fall on the appellants/ teachers alone.” The bench listed the matter for June 26 asking the North DMC to file a compliance report of its order.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, representing the teachers who are teaching in North DMC schools. The teachers have challenged a June 9 order of a single judge dismissing their plea to direct North DMC to release their salaries, that have not been paid since March, 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was declared by the Central Government on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sangh told the high court that the teachers have been discharging their duties with responsibility in schools being run by the North DMC, but they have not received their salaries ever since March. The single judge had declined to entertain the petition on the ground that it being a service matter, the remedy of the teachers lies before the Central Administrative Tribunal.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci: Bubble plan only way forward for football in '20

Without a bubble environment to control the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts football can take place in 2020. The NBA, MLS and WNBA are moving ahead with plans to resume seasons delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting...

Vikasa Soudha to be closed on June 19 for sanitisation work after staffer test positive

Vikasa Soudha, the building that houses various departments and offices of several ministers, will be closed on Friday to take up a sanitisation exercise, after a staffer working in the complex tested positive for COVID-19. Vikasa Soudha i...

Russian aircraft active in Libya, AFRICOM says

Russian jets delivered to Libya in May are being actively used in the North African country, U.S. Africa Command AFRICOM said on Thursday. At least 14 MiG-29s and several Su-24s were flown to Libya via Syria, where their Russian markings ha...

AAP govt not using full capacity of testing facilities of pvt labs: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that the AAP government was not using testing facilities of private labs to their optimum capacity. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad arrived at the conclusion after comparing te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020