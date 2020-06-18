Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers back green finance rules, urge use in COVID recovery fund

"The Commission continues to explore how the taxonomy can be used in the context of the European Green Deal by the public sector" a Commission spokesman told Reuters, referring to its "Green Deal" plan to reduce net EU emissions to zero by 2050. Bas Eickhout, the EU lawmaker who led parliament's talks on the green finance rules, said the rules should apply to the entire 750 billion euro recovery fund.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:43 IST
EU lawmakers back green finance rules, urge use in COVID recovery fund
Representative image Image Credit:

European Union lawmakers on Thursday approved green finance rules ensuring investments do not prop up polluting industries, requirements they and investors say should also guide spending of hundreds of billions of euros in coronavirus recovery funds.

The rules, known as the EU sustainable finance "taxonomy", will restrict which investments can be classed as green and force providers of financial products to disclose which investments meet the criteria, from the end of 2021. But the coronavirus pandemic has given the rules a new purpose - to guide spending from the Commission's proposed 750 billion euro EU economic recovery fund, which EU leaders will discuss on Friday.

The EU's executive, which has until the end of 2020 to approve the final green finance rules, has proposed applying them to parts of the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund including a 15.3 billion euro "InvestEU" pot. "The Commission continues to explore how the taxonomy can be used in the context of the European Green Deal by the public sector" a Commission spokesman told Reuters, referring to its "Green Deal" plan to reduce net EU emissions to zero by 2050.

Bas Eickhout, the EU lawmaker who led parliament's talks on the green finance rules, said the rules should apply to the entire 750 billion euro recovery fund. "This is taxpayers' money. In order to make it compliant with the green deal, the taxonomy should be your guidance," he told Reuters.

Investors also urged the Commission to weave climate conditions throughout the entire EU recovery package. "The stimulus package cannot at the very least harm or undermine the climate and environmental goals nor contravene social standards," said Helena Viñes Fiestas, Global Head of Stewardship and Policy at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Spending EU money on polluting projects would "end up costing taxpayers twice the amount", since such projects would need to be replaced with low-carbon infrastructure in the long-run, she said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

The Future Group is in advance talks with Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries to sell stakes in Future Retail and some other units, according to industry sources. The Kishore Biyani-led group, which already has a partnership with e-commerce ...

Taiwan to set up office to help people fleeing Hong Kong

Taiwan said on Thursday it will set up a dedicated office to help those thinking of fleeing Chinese-ruled Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its grip on the former British colony. Months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong wo...

Kenya's president says talks on trade deal with U.S. delayed

Kenya has delayed talks on a trade deal with the United States until a pan-African trade bloc comes into force, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday, likely holding up what would be Washingtons first such pact in sub-Saharan Africa.U.S...

Fauci: Bubble plan only way forward for football in '20

Without a bubble environment to control the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts football can take place in 2020. The NBA, MLS and WNBA are moving ahead with plans to resume seasons delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by setting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020