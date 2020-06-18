Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand international issues, he's 'irrelevant' in Indian politics: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "irrelevant" in Indian politics, saying that he does not understand local, national or international issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:09 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "irrelevant" in Indian politics, saying that he does not understand local, national or international issues. "Rahul Gandhi does not understand local, national or international issues. Therefore, there is no need to reply to his questions. He has totally failed and is irrelevant in Indian politics," Reddy told ANI when asked to comment on the Congress leader's questions regarding Galwan valley clash.

Gandhi has been targetting the government over violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers have been killed. Earlier in the day, the former Congress president questioned why Indian security personnel were "sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and asked who is responsible for sending them towards danger.

"China has committed a big crime by killing unarmed Indian soldiers. I want to ask who sent these bravehearts towards danger without arms and why. Who is responsible for this," he asked in a video message. "How dare China kill our unarmed soldiers? Why were our soldiers sent unarmed to martyrdom," he said. (ANI)

