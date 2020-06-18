Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Ministry asks chief secretaries to ensure salaries of doctors, health workers are released on time

The Health Ministry has sent an order to chief secretaries of states and union territories asking them to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duties are released on time by all concerned and any violation will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and IPC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:51 IST
Health Ministry asks chief secretaries to ensure salaries of doctors, health workers are released on time
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Health Ministry has sent an order to chief secretaries of states and union territories asking them to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duties are released on time by all concerned and any violation will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and IPC. It said action will be taken against defaulting hospitals, institutions and authorities.

"Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in a batch of writ petitions and interim application and in the exercise of powers delegated under section 10(2) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is hereby directed that the States and UTs Administration should ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duty shall be released on time," the order said. "The Chief Secretaries of the States/UTs should ensure compliance of this order by all concerned, violation of which will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code, and action taken accordingly against defaulting hospitals/institutions/authorities," it added.

Apart from the chief secretaries, the order has also been sent to Director AIIMS and directors or medical superintendents of all central government hospitals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Discord thwarts U.N. nuclear watchdog's plans for virtual Iran meeting

Opposition led by China to a planned resolution rebuking Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs 35-nation board has forced it to call an in-person session after four days of meeting online because of the coronavirus, diplomats said on Thursday....

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 44 with 5 new fatalities; total cases climb to 7,040

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 44 on Thursday with five fatalities being reported in 24 hours while the total tally of cases breached the 7,000-mark as 100 people tested positive for the dreaded disease, a top health department of...

SAD-BJP workers hold protests in Punjab demanding restoration of blue cards

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state, demanding immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society. SAD&#160;and BJ...

Ex-analyst gets 2.5 years for leaking info to journalists

A former counterterrorism analyst who leaked classified information to two journalists, including one he was dating, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Thursday. Henry Ky...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020