Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre here as the facility has been converted into a COVID-19 isolation facility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:07 IST
Kejriwal visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre converted into COVID-19 facility
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre here as the facility has been converted into a COVID-19 isolation facility. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "The Radha Soami Satsang Beas has converted the space into a COVID-19 isolation facility. Close to 10,000 beds can be set up over here."

He said that those patients who are mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic can be treated at home. "To the people at home -- who have been tested positive for COVID-19 -- the Delhi government always calls them up on a daily basis," the Chief Minister stated. "There are many people who do not have the facility of isolating themselves at home and many people also reside in slums. So in that case, across Delhi, we have set up COVID care centres," he further said.

Kejriwal said that doctors and ambulance facility would be provided at the centres. "As I had previously said that we would be needing 15,000 beds in Delhi by June 30, these steps have been taken in those directions only," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister informed that close to 3,000 beds have been arranged via hotels as well. But, he pointed out that there may be a need to set up more ICU beds in the coming future. "We are also looking into the fact as to in which hospitals do we need to increase the number of ICU beds," he stated.

Speaking about his recent discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, "The discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah was focussed on how we can save the entire NCR unit from COVID-19 because NCR cannot be separated. Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad are the same." As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 47,102 COVID-19 cases of which, there are 27,741 active cases, 17,457 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,904 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

