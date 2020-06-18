Left Menu
Delhi HC grants one week time to NDMC to clear arrears of teachers' salaries

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted one week's time to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to clear the arrears of the salaries of the teachers teaching in the schools run by it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted one week's time to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to clear the arrears of the salaries of the teachers teaching in the schools run by it. A Division Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S. Prasad listed the matter for June 26 asking NDMC to file a compliance report.

"We are of the opinion that the appellants (teachers) cannot be made to run from pillar to post only to demand their lawful dues from the respondent NDMC. Admittedly, the respondent North DMC appears to be in default and has not released the salaries to the appellants/teachers since the lockdown was declared," the bench said. "The explanation sought to be offered about the paucity of funds, is most unacceptable, particularly when learned counsel for respondent North DMC is not in a position to make a statement that on account of a cash crunch faced by the civic authority, it could not release the salaries of its officers working within the Department or that the salaries have been partly released. The axe cannot fall on the appellants/teachers alone," the bench said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh. It told the court that the teachers have been discharging their duties with responsibility in schools being run by the respondent North DMC, but they have not received their salaries ever since March 2020 when a nationwide lockdown was declared by the Central Government on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has challenged a single judge bench order dated June 9 dismissing the petition filed by them seeking directions to the respondent North DMC to release their salaries, that have not been paid since March. (ANI)

