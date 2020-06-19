Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh Naxal commander expels Maoist cadre due to COVID-19 fear

Naxalite Sumitra Chepa was expelled by Naxal Battalion No. 1 commander Hidma due to fear of COVID-19. She has been taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh Police and quarantined.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:52 IST
Chhattisgarh Naxal commander expels Maoist cadre due to COVID-19 fear
Naxalite Sumitra Chepa. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Naxalite Sumitra Chepa was expelled by Naxal Battalion No. 1 commander Hidma due to fear of COVID-19. She has been taken into custody by the Chhattisgarh Police and quarantined. The force of Bijapur DRG was dispatched to Peddakwali on June 17, to look into the intelligence received regarding the presence of a woman in suspicious circumstances in the forest of Peddakwali under Thana Modakpal area of Bijapur district.

Inspector-General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. said, "Naxalite Sumitra Chepa has been detained and kept in quarantine after all health tests related to the coronavirus infection were done. On completion of the quarantine period, detailed inquiries will be made and action will be taken as per law." Sumitra, who worked for the Maoists for 10 years, was expelled after she complained of cold, cough and fever. She said, "Many other Naxal members in the unit have also complained of cold, cough, fever and vomiting. Due to this senior Naxal leadership of the battalion is terrified. Naxals are being expelled from their organisation in case someone shows symptoms of cold, cough and fever."

Sundarraj P. and Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap have appealed to the people to give information about Naxals leaving their cadres due to COVID-19 scare so that all of them can be taken for health tests and necessary action can be taken to prevent the spread of the infection. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Neena Gupta shares glimpse of scenic nature's beauty from her holiday home

Sharing a glimpse of scenic beauty from her holiday home among the hills, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Friday treated her fans with the video that showcased the morning view of her garden. The 60-year-old star put out a video on Instagram a...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Into the Wild bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concernsThe Into the Wild bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside D...

Ellyse Perry keen to make impact on her comeback rather "just be on the field"

Australia womens Ellyse Perry is in no hurry to make a comeback to just be on the field rather she is ready to miss a few games in order to be in her absolute best form. Perry suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year and has nine weeks...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020