Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decide IPOB plea to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police: HC to Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the police to decide within three days the representation by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of two Biafrans in that state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:09 IST
Decide IPOB plea to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police: HC to Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the police to decide within three days the representation by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of two Biafrans in that state. Justice Navin Chawla asked Delhi Police to consider the plea, seeking permission to protest, moved by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which had claimed that the two Nigerian nationals were arrested by UP Police and have been illegally detained since September last year. Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, appearing for Delhi Police, said the court asked the agency to decide the representation within three days and disposed of IPOB's petition. The petition, filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra and Kriti Kumari, had contended the two Nigerians have been "illegally" detained at Surajpur police lines, 49 battalion in Greater Noida district, for the last more than eight months without anyone, including lawyers, being allowed to meet them. It had also claimed that no information has been made available by UP police about the case against the two or the reasons for their arrest.

To protest against the UP police action and the state government, the IPOB had sent a request to Delhi Police on June 16 for permission to hold a peaceful protest outside the UP Bhawan here on June 23 or any date after that, the plea had said. However, as no response was received by organisation from Delhi Police, it had moved the high court.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Europeans working with U.S. to restructure WHO, top official says

European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health Organization, a top health official for a European country said, signalling that Europe shares some of the concerns that led Washington to say it ...

French police operation underway in Dijon after earlier gang violence

A police operation is underway in the French city of Dijon following earlier gang violence in the city, the local police force said on Friday. Following the events of the last few days in the Dijon area, a police operation is underway in th...

Man married to wooden effigy in Prayagraj

A man was married to a wooden effigy in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as per his fathers wish. The bizarre wedding took place in Ghurpur with all the elaborate rituals.It is not just that the wedding was bizarre but the reasons why Shiv Mohan g...

Nahnatchka Khan to direct 'Dial A for Aunties' adaptation

Filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan will be adapting Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutantos upcoming book Dial A for Aunties for Netflix. The project, being touted as Crazy Rich Asians&#160;meets&#160;Weekend at Bernies story, will be directed by Khan, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020