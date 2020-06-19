Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laudatory expressions like 'Magic Masala,' 'Magical Masala' cannot be monopolised: HC

However, words may become distinctive on account of their long and uninterrupted use, as a result of which they may get a secondary meaning and the consumer might begin to associate them with the goods of such proprietors. "In the case on hand, ITC has approached the court at the earliest occasion, which cannot be entertained," the judge said..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:43 IST
Laudatory expressions like 'Magic Masala,' 'Magical Masala' cannot be monopolised: HC

Chennai, June 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court has made it clear that laudatory expressions like 'Magic Masala' and 'Magical Masala' cannot be monopolised and use of similar expressions would not amount to passing off under the Trademark Act. Justice C Saravanan gave the clarification while dismissing a plea by ITC, seeking to restrain Nestle India from using the expression 'Magical Masala' on their noodles product.

ITC claimed that it has been using the expression 'Magic Masala' from 2010 for its noodles products and therefore use of similar expression 'Magical Masala' by Nestle from 2013 would amount to passing off under the Trademark Act. Opposing the claim, Nestle contended that ITC cannot claim monopoly over laudatory expressions like 'Magic'.

Concurring with the submissions on Thursday, Justice Saravanan said "The word Magic was commonly used in the food industry and the terms Magic and Magical were common to the trade. 'Magic' was laudatory and a laudatory epithet cannot be given monopoly or protection." The term 'Masala' signified a mixture of ground spices used in Indian cooking and it could not be appropriated.

Neither the plaintiff nor defendant could claim monopoly over the expression 'Magic' or 'Magical' along with the common word 'Masala', he added. This apart, a descriptive term which directly and clearly conveys information about ingredients, qualities and characteristics of the product or services are not protectable at the first instance, but may qualify for protection if it has assumed a secondary meaning and identifies as a particular product or as being from a particular source, the judge said.

The court noted that a suggestive term used as a mark which indirectly suggests qualities and characteristics of a product may be registrable and protected. However, words may become distinctive on account of their long and uninterrupted use, as a result of which they may get a secondary meaning and the consumer might begin to associate them with the goods of such proprietors.

"In the case on hand, ITC has approached the court at the earliest occasion, which cannot be entertained," the judge said..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine once developed should be given to everyone equitably: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine, which pharmaceutical companies from several nations are attempting to make against the disease, must be declared as a global public good and provid...

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...

Aus reports ‘malicious’ cyberattack by ‘sophisticated state-based cyber actor’: PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said that a sophisticated state-based cyber actor has launched a malicious attack targeting its institutions, including health, critical infrastructure, and essential services holding sensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020