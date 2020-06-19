Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police to file 12 chargesheets over Nizamuddin congregation, two in Delhi violence cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 12 chargesheets against 41 foreign nationals in a Saket court today in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:45 IST
Police to file 12 chargesheets over Nizamuddin congregation, two in Delhi violence cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 12 chargesheets against 41 foreign nationals in a Saket court today in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus across the country.

According to the police, the foreign nationals belonging to 12 different countries are being charged for violation of visa rules, violation of government guidelines and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, and violation of prohibitory orders. So far, a total of 47 chargesheets against 915 foreign nationals have already been filed before Delhi courts, which have slated them for consideration on June 25, July 9 and 16.

Police have said that the accused foreign nationals belonging to 35 different countries and are presently staying at various places approved by Delhi High Court in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one has been arrested in the case so far, police said.

A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event. Meanwhile, Delhi Police will also file two chargesheets against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain today related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Josie Green signs contract extension with Tottenham

Tottenham on Friday announced that Josie Green has signed a new contract with the club until 2022. The 27-year-old arrived at Spurs from Watford in 2016 and was part of the squad that won the quadruple a year later, and promotion to the FA ...

Anti-coronavirus vaccine once developed should be given to everyone equitably: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine, which pharmaceutical companies from several nations are attempting to make against the disease, must be declared as a global public good and provid...

Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed

Japan, the biggest taker of cheap dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic, is weaning itself off that supply as it shies away from emergency swaps and returns to now sedate interbank markets.When the Fed...

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said. Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020