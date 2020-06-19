Police to file 12 chargesheets over Nizamuddin congregation, two in Delhi violence cases

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 12 chargesheets against 41 foreign nationals in a Saket court today in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus across the country.

According to the police, the foreign nationals belonging to 12 different countries are being charged for violation of visa rules, violation of government guidelines and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, and violation of prohibitory orders. So far, a total of 47 chargesheets against 915 foreign nationals have already been filed before Delhi courts, which have slated them for consideration on June 25, July 9 and 16.

Police have said that the accused foreign nationals belonging to 35 different countries and are presently staying at various places approved by Delhi High Court in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one has been arrested in the case so far, police said.

A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event. Meanwhile, Delhi Police will also file two chargesheets against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain today related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. (ANI)