Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern countries reject using EU carbon revenue to repay COVID debt

Eastern European Union countries have rejected using carbon emissions trading to boost the bloc's budget, sources said as leaders convened on Friday to wrangle over how to pay for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:06 IST
Eastern countries reject using EU carbon revenue to repay COVID debt

Eastern European Union countries have rejected using carbon emissions trading to boost the bloc's budget, sources said as leaders convened on Friday to wrangle over how to pay for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The 27 national EU leaders are discussing by video link an unprecedented stimulus package based on a proposal by the bloc's executive to raise 750 billion euros for a recovery fund that would top up the next EU budget worth 1.1 trillion euros.

If approved, the plan would need to lay out how to repay the debt, with the European Commission proposing raising new EU funds to achieve that, including using the EU emissions trading system (ETS) to garner 10 billion euros. That proposal has faced opposition from east European states that want to keep hold of their carbon revenue.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia and Bulgaria are all against the idea, EU diplomatic sources said. "Expanding the ETS revenue is unacceptable to us, it would cost us too much," a senior EU diplomat from one of the countries told Reuters.

The EU's ETS puts a price on pollution by forcing power plants and factories to buy permits to cover their emissions. Proceeds from those carbon permit sales - totalling 14.6 billion euros in 2019 - currently go to national budgets. The Commission proposed that, from 2021, countries keep the same ETS revenue as in recent years, while extra proceeds from expanding the scheme to shipping would go to EU coffers.

Another eastern EU diplomat said it would put a disproportionate burden on poorer members of the bloc. That draws a battle line between the east and their western peers such as France and Luxembourg which favour the idea.

Supporters say the ETS proposal, and the Commission's idea to tax non-recycled plastic to raise further EU revenue, could be implemented faster than other schemes, such as a digital tax and imposing carbon costs on imported goods. The fight over carbon reflects bigger divisions over a push by western EU countries including Germany, France and the Netherlands to deliver a "green" economic recovery from the pandemic, while the east frets about costly climate aims.

"We refuse to put the Green Deal above the recovery," one government official from an eastern EU country said, referring to the EU's flagship plan to slash emissions to zero by 2050. "There is no Green Deal without a recovery."

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilize the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...

COVID-19 in jails: Have come up with guidelines, Maha tells HC

The Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court on Friday that it had come up with a set of draft guidelines for providing medical safeguards to prison inmates across the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Advocate General Ashutosh K...

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of "The Shadow of the Wind", dies aged 55

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, whose book The Shadow of the Wind sold more than 15 million copies, has died of cancer aged 55 in Los Angeles, his publishing house said on Friday. Zafon began his career in juvenile literature before pub...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility: Sources.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020