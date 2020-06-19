Left Menu
NCW writes to UP DGP, seeks action against Bhim Army chief for demeaning comments against women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday asked Uttar Pradesh government to take stringent action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:08 IST
Chandra Shekhar Aazad [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday asked Uttar Pradesh government to take stringent action against Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against women. In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has taken cognizance of the Twitter of Aazad "(Link of the account: https://twitter.com/BhimArmyChiet?s=20) wherein it is seen that derogatory and defamatory statements have been made against women by him."

"The Commission has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women amounts to serious offence under law," read the letter. "NCW is also in touch with SP Sharanpur regarding this cyber abuse of women on Social Media. NCW is committed towards ensuring cybersecurity to women and creating safe spaces for them," the commission said on its Twitter account. (ANI)

