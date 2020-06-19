Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant extension of interim bail to ex-Cong Councillor

A Delhi court Friday refused to grant further extension of interim bail of former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:38 IST
Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant extension of interim bail to ex-Cong Councillor

A Delhi court Friday refused to grant further extension of interim bail of former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana directed Jahan to surrender in jail on Friday and asked the Jail Superintendent to ensure adequate medical care to her.

Jahan, through advocate Lalit Valecha, sought extension for seven days interim bail granted earlier to her till June 19 to get married. The advocate said Jahan got married on June 12 and subsequently her husband came in contact with a relative who was COVID-19 positive.

Her husband has been advised to undergo COVID-19 test and Jahan has also developed the symptoms and doctors of Max Superspeciality Hospital, Patparganj, have advised her seven days home isolation before undergoing COVID-19 test, her counsel said in the bail application. During the hearing held through video conferencing, the advocate told the court that her husband's test report has been found negative.

The Investigating Officer of the Delhi police in his report said that the concerned doctor has not prescribed any COVID-19 test and it has been reported that it is a simple case of flu with nothing specific. "I have no specific reasons to doubt the report of the IO or the advice of the concerned medical expert. It is a settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehensions cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of interim bail. "Considering the totality of circumstances, especially the opinion of the doctor and the nature of offence, no ground for extension of interim bail is made out in favour of the accused (Jahan)," the judge said in his order. Jahan, who is also an advocate, has been booked under the anti-terror law in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Besides Jahan, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, activist Khalid, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and former student leader Umar Khalid have also been booked under the anti-terror law in the case. The police had claimed in the FIR that Umar and his associates had instigated people to start riots in the area and it was a “premeditated conspiracy”.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after rival arrested

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilize the country ahead of a presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. Lukashenko has ruled...

COVID-19 in jails: Have come up with guidelines, Maha tells HC

The Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court on Friday that it had come up with a set of draft guidelines for providing medical safeguards to prison inmates across the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Advocate General Ashutosh K...

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of "The Shadow of the Wind", dies aged 55

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, whose book The Shadow of the Wind sold more than 15 million copies, has died of cancer aged 55 in Los Angeles, his publishing house said on Friday. Zafon began his career in juvenile literature before pub...

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility: Sources.

COVID-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted in ICU of private Max Hospital after being referred from govt facility Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020