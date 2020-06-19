Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi chairs all-party to discuss situation in India-China border areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST
PM Modi chairs all-party to discuss situation in India-China border areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing an all-party meeting on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. The leaders taking part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting is also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda. The Prime Minister and leaders taking part in the meeting paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

With most formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and car caravans were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a ha...

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisa...

Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials saidAccording to police, 832 challans were issued on Frida...

Novartis India Q4 net profit declines 65 pc to Rs 6.78 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported a 65.28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fisca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020