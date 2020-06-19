Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police busts Pak-backed terror module, arrest two Khalistani operatives

The Punjab Police on Thursday night busted another terror module with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors and handlers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:39 IST
Punjab Police busts Pak-backed terror module, arrest two Khalistani operatives
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police on Thursday night busted another terror module with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors and handlers. A German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9 mm pistol with 4 magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, photographs, etc were seized from the duo.

The mobile phones revealed suspicious transactions with Pakistan-based elements, including photographs, voice messages, as well as the coordinates of a particular geo-location, DGP Dinkar Gupta disclosed on Friday, briefing media persons about the breakthrough. In addition, a large variety of posts and web-links, connected with the formation of Khalistan, were also found on the mobile phone of Gurmeet Singh, who has been in regular touch with the ISI and anti-India elements sponsored by the Pakistan establishment.

A case has been registered under sections 120B and 121 of IPC along with sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act read with sections 13, 17, 18, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. DGP Gupta said that acting on a tip-off from the general public late on Thursday night, an Amritsar Rural police team raided a spot near Gurdaspuria Dhaba on the GT Road, PS Jandiala, and apprehended Gurmeet Singh and Vikram Singh.

According to the DGP, 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Ganda Singh colony, Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, divulged during questioning that the photographs and voice messages had been shared with them by the Pakistan based handlers to locate and pick up sophisticated weapons kept at that location by their associates. Gurmeet Singh further revealed that their Pakistan based handlers had been instructing them to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, especially targeting of persons belonging to a particular community, to further the cause of Khalistan. He further disclosed that he had visited Pakistan about 3 years ago to meet his handlers.

Gurmeet Singh was earlier involved in a case of fraud with his brother, and a case was registered against him in Amritsar. Efforts were being made to fix the identities of the Pakistan-based mentors and handlers of the terrorist module, said Gupta, adding that further investigations to unearth the full linkages and ramifications of the terror module, including those based across the border, were in progress.

Gupta said the Punjab Police was working 24x7 to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-India elements trying to disturb the state's communal harmony and law & order, in furtherance of their separatist and divisive agenda. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows

The man nicknamed Hong Kongs Father of Democracy said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer. This is clearly a p...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 681

With 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases stands at 681, said the Manipur state government. The total cases are inclusive of 463 patients who are active COVID-19 cases and 218 pa...

Trump administration heads to court to block release of Bolton memoir

The Trump administration is heading to court on Friday afternoon to urge a federal judge to block the publication of former national security adviser John Boltons memoir. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington will consider the go...

Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS Homesick hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases granted months break New Delhi, Jun 19 PTI Confined to the SAI Centre in Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020