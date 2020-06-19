Delhi violence: Police files charge sheets before court against suspended AAP Councillor
Delhi Police Friday filed two charge sheets against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in a case related to communal violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi in February. The police submitted the charge sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri in cases of rioting.
The charge sheets have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention), said a lawyer privy to the matter. The police had earlier chargesheeted Hussain in IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case and another one related to rioting in February.
Advocate Javed Ali said Hussain has been falsely implicated in the cases. Hussain has also been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots.
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..
