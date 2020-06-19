4 get 20 years RI for raping 16-year-old girl

A court here on Friday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to four men for raping a girl near here nearly two years ago. The Additional District and Sessions Judge P J Vincent sentenced them to 20 years each and also pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

The 16-year-old victim had committed suicide in September 2019 during the trial. She had given a statement in the court in May that year.

According to the prosecution, the first accused Arun, after professing his love for the girl, took her on a bike to Fort Kochi beach where she was forcefully given liquor and drugs. After sexually assaulting her at a place near the beach, she was taken to an apartment in Ernakulam and gang-raped on the night of October 13, 2018, the prosecution said.