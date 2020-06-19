Left Menu
5-day institutional quarantine must for COVID-19 positive person in Delhi: LG Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:30 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. "Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for 5 days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order issued by LG read.

"Under the supervision of the District Magistrate, the team of District Surveillance Officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation," it added. In Delhi, the total number of cases reached 49,979 while there are 26,669 active cases. A total of 21,341 patients have been cured and treated and 1,969 persons have died due to the disease. (ANI)

