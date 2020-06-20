Left Menu
Development News Edition

Efforts underway to resolve current LAC situation peacefully despite 'unacceptable Chinese action': IAF chief

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said in spite of the "unacceptable Chinese action" at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel, efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved peacefully.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:47 IST
Efforts underway to resolve current LAC situation peacefully despite 'unacceptable Chinese action': IAF chief
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said in spite of the "unacceptable Chinese action" at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel, efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved peacefully. Bhadauria was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

"In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully," the IAF Chief said. He asserted that the IAF is determined to deliver and it will never let the sacrifice of the brave soldiers in Galwan go in vain.

"It should be very clear that we are very prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain," Bhadauria said. "Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the LAC in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," he added.

The IAF Chief further appealed to people to join him in paying tribute Colonel Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the sacrifice while defending the LAC in Galwan valley. "The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India's sovereignty at any cost," the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16 during an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans will be permitted to watch T20 WC matches live whenever it is held: CA interim CEO

If 15 teams can be allowed to enter Australia for the T20 World Cup then fans will not be stopped from watching live action from the stadiums, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday. Hockley replaced under-fire Kevin R...

C'garh: Constable shoots wife dead before killing himself

A police constable allegedly killed his wife before shooting himself with his service weapon in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, he said.Constable Mukesh Manhar liv...

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday. Off...

Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's extradition request for role in Mumbai attack

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020