Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, foreign cigarettes seized in Krishna District

Kanchikacherla Police has arrested four persons and seized Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, 5.5 kg Ganja and prohibited foreign cigarettes along with Rs 6.3 lakh cash from a vehicle on Saturday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 16:38 IST
Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, foreign cigarettes seized in Krishna District
Kanchikacherla Police seized Gutka, Ganja, cash and foreign cigarettes from a vehicle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kanchikacherla Police has arrested four persons and seized Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, 5.5 kg Ganja and prohibited foreign cigarettes along with Rs 6.3 lakh cash from a vehicle on Saturday. The items were seized at Dhanabanda check post in Kanchikacherla mandal of Krishna district while police were checking the vehicles at the check post. The vehicle carrying Gutka along with other things was heading to Yanam in East Godavari district from Hyderabad, Telangana.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Babu and Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murty held a press meet at Nandigama sub divisional police office. SP Ravindra Babu said that "Acting on credible information received by the Nandigama rural PS, our police were checking vehicles at check post this morning. There they found a Bolero vehicle in suspicious condition. During checking, the police found Gutka packets concealed under vegetables." "The police arrested four persons namely Nunna Venkata Raju of Tallarevu, East Godavari district; his assistants Ramgopal Reddy Venkanna babu; and driver Bommaraju Krishna. This gang used to supply ganja in East Godavari district. They further used to transport Gutka from Barampuram (Berhampur) of Odisha before lock down. Gutka transport is stopped due to lock down. Then these people contacted one Yousuf in Hyderabad. They tied up with his network and are transporting Gutka. The police seized gutka packets worth Rs 54 lakhs, Ganja and foreign cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.5 lakhs; and Rs 6.3 lakhs cash from them. Th four persons have been arrested, their mobile phones and cash in their possession are also seized," he added.

Police will produce the four accused in the court, said SP Ravindra Babu. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico coronavirus death toll reaches 20,394

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mexico has risen to 20,394 after 647 people succumbed to the coronavirus in last 24 hours, according to the countrys health ministry. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had also increased by 5,030...

Russia coronavirus count surpasses 5.7 lakh, toll at 8,002

Russia has registered 7,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours 7,972 yesterday, bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19...

6 people working in UP-112 helpline test positive for COVID-19

Six people working in the Uttar Pradesh Helpline 112 have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the office has been closed for sanitization till Monday, a police officer said. They are of the technical team and work in the server ar...

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020