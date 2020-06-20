Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, foreign cigarettes seized in Krishna District

Kanchikacherla Police has arrested four persons and seized Gutka worth Rs 54 lakh, 5.5 kg Ganja and prohibited foreign cigarettes along with Rs 6.3 lakh cash from a vehicle on Saturday. The items were seized at Dhanabanda check post in Kanchikacherla mandal of Krishna district while police were checking the vehicles at the check post. The vehicle carrying Gutka along with other things was heading to Yanam in East Godavari district from Hyderabad, Telangana.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravindra Babu and Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murty held a press meet at Nandigama sub divisional police office. SP Ravindra Babu said that "Acting on credible information received by the Nandigama rural PS, our police were checking vehicles at check post this morning. There they found a Bolero vehicle in suspicious condition. During checking, the police found Gutka packets concealed under vegetables." "The police arrested four persons namely Nunna Venkata Raju of Tallarevu, East Godavari district; his assistants Ramgopal Reddy Venkanna babu; and driver Bommaraju Krishna. This gang used to supply ganja in East Godavari district. They further used to transport Gutka from Barampuram (Berhampur) of Odisha before lock down. Gutka transport is stopped due to lock down. Then these people contacted one Yousuf in Hyderabad. They tied up with his network and are transporting Gutka. The police seized gutka packets worth Rs 54 lakhs, Ganja and foreign cigarettes worth almost Rs 1.5 lakhs; and Rs 6.3 lakhs cash from them. Th four persons have been arrested, their mobile phones and cash in their possession are also seized," he added.

Police will produce the four accused in the court, said SP Ravindra Babu. (ANI)