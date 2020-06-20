Centre should reply to Rahul Gandhi's questions on Galwan face-off: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that former party president Rahul Gandhi has asked some pertinent questions from the Central government over the violent face-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and the government should reply to Gandhi's question. "The central government should not behave kind of oversensitive to anything as when opposition asks that must be promptly replied and prove us wrong. According to me, Rahul Gandhi has been careful and has given repeatedly given the message that we are here to support," Khurshid told ANI.

Khurshid said that his party has 100 per cent confidence and faith in the Indian Army. "We are in deep sorrow about the loss of 20 soldiers in Galwan valley. Gandhi had asked the simple question and there must be a simple answer instead of getting into this kind of words. Gandhi had asked if there were no weapon? if there were weapons- were they used or why they not used? if they were not used why they were not used? If the government can not give answers publicly, then they should give it to Mr Gandhi only, as he has a right as a leader of the opposition to be told," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi said repeatedly that we are here to support you, but giving support does not mean that you shut your eyes, you don't ask any question, don't even give suggestions how to deal with the crisis together. Gandhi is putting himself out repeatedly to respond what the government is doing and what the situation demands, therefore instead of discouraging him I think this is the time to reach out and say fine, we will say whatever the truth is and together we will find the path towards a destiny," he added. Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. His remarks came after PM Modi said that no one has intruded into Indian territory or captured any military posts.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Ladakh's Galwan valley amid de-escalation talks on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)