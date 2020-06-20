Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reactions to details of Hong Kong's new national security law

More importantly, it's almost like Beijing's hand is right in the centre of the administrative and judiciary wing of Hong Kong. "The chief executive will be empowered to pick her own judges to trial cases of national security but what are the details?" Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based sales director, UOB Kay Hian: "Overall, I think the financial markets have been expecting an outcome like this, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:22 IST
FACTBOX-Reactions to details of Hong Kong's new national security law

Following are reactions to the details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong that were unveiled by Beijing on Saturday.

Angeline Chan, Solicitor and Progressive Lawyers Group Convenor: "(Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam) to cherry pick judges is one of most concerning things for us. It’s an act to import political elements into the judiciary system which is supposed to be impartial.

"(Lam) should not be entitled to cherry pick judges in the name of protecting national security." Moh Siong Sim, a currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore:

"We may have to wait to see how the U.S. responds to the latest developments, which could matter to markets. "It will be interesting to see how this squares with the latest positive headlines on the Phase One trade deal."

Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Bank in Singapore: "Since Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China, the new law only matters to those who intend to undermine the rule of law of China & Hong Kong.

"For the average person, life goes on. Should investors look at HK any differently? Are they at any risks? Can they still "make money" as they used to because of this new law? Since the answer is that they can still make money as they used to, in this financial centre, then worries about Hong Kong being undermined by this new law are greatly exaggerated." Fred Hu, chairman of Primavera Capital Group:

"It is reassuring that judges in Hong Kong will hear cases under the national security legislation. It isn't surprising that the National People's Congress retains the power to interpret the law. "As long as the NPC refrains from interfering with the Hong Kong court decisions most of the time - that is, it chooses to intervene rarely in only exceptional cases - then the general public and the business community in Hong Kong should be just fine to live with the new national security legislation regime.

"It seems the worst fears people have had about the (law) aren't validated, at least judging from the law's key features." Simon Young, a barrister and professor at the University of Hong Kong's law school:

"From these initial details, this new law presents unprecedented legal questions that we will have to confront in coming years." Giving the city's chief executive the power to allocate judges in national security cases would "encroach on something we would say is part of judicial power."

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, Hong Kong: "I don't see a lot in this right now. China's action was within expectation. More important now is the U.S. reaction. At this point I think the impact is neutral. This doesn't change a lot right now."

Alvin Yeung, a pro-democracy lawmaker: "Most worrying is it lacks details when it comes to specific criminal action and that remains highly vague which is of course extremely worrying. More importantly, it's almost like Beijing's hand is right in the centre of the administrative and judiciary wing of Hong Kong.

"The chief executive will be empowered to pick her own judges to trial cases of national security but what are the details?" Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based sales director, UOB Kay Hian:

"Overall, I think the financial markets have been expecting an outcome like this, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise. We have been talking about this for some time now and despite the markets in Hong Kong have been quite stable. "We haven’t seen huge capital outflows. Hong Kong will remain a global financial centre, don't think that will change in the near term. In a way it's a good thing that the uncertainty around the law has gone now."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra to not conduct Class 10 exams due to COVID-19 crisis

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state would not be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination APSSC Class 10 examinations due to the rise in coronavirus cases. The Andhra Pradesh gove...

German slaughterhouse virus cases exceed 1,000

An official in northwest Germany says the number of workers infected in a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Germany has risen to 1,029 from 803 reported a day earlier but there is no evidence of a significant spread into the commu...

UP: BRD College's superintendent incharge tests COVID-19 positive

The superintendent incharge of the Uttar Pradesh government-run Baba Raghav Das BRD Medical College here has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. He had high fever and difficulty breathing for the last four days, Princi...

Father's Day special: Children have become the modern day teacher of their parents

New Delhi India, June 20 ANINewswire While a mother starts to bond with her child through her womb, a father had to wait nine months to meet and get to know his child. It is said that anyone can be a father, but it takes a lot of effort to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020