Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reactions to details of Hong Kong's new national security law

More importantly, it's almost like Beijing's hand is right in the centre of the administrative and judiciary wing of Hong Kong. "The chief executive will be empowered to pick her own judges to trial cases of national security but what are the details?" Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based sales director, UOB Kay Hian: "Overall, I think the financial markets have been expecting an outcome like this, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise." "We haven’t seen huge capital outflows.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:35 IST
Reactions to details of Hong Kong's new national security law
Kin Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, Hong Kong: "I don't see a lot in this right now. China's action was within expectation. More important now is the U.S. reaction. At this point, I think the impact is neutral. This doesn't change a lot right now." Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following are reactions to the details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong that were unveiled by Beijing on Saturday.

Andrew Collier, managing director, Orient Capital Research in Hong Kong: "I think Beijing is tip-toeing carefully into the minefield of setting up a separate national security framework in Hong Kong. Investors will not be happy with any move by Beijing to interfere in Hong Kong's autonomy, but they will wait to see how the law is implemented.

"Investors will bide their time before deciding on moving their capital out. Unless there is a drastic measure like extraditing people to the mainland in cases of financial crimes, they will be willing to give the benefit of the doubt in the short term." Benjamin Quinlan, CEO of Hong Kong-based consultancy Quinlan & Associates:

"It does call into question the issue of Hong Kong's autonomy. If it's genuinely limited in its scope at looking into national security matters then I don't think it's going to do much to investor sentiment compared to when it was first announced. "Some people will probably think that you need to trade the dilution of autonomy with the restoration of peace and calm in the city. This will be welcomed by some businesses that were badly affected by the unrest for the last few months. However, concerns will inevitably remain for others who will consider ultimate legislative control now rests with Beijing."

Angeline Chan, Solicitor and Progressive Lawyers Group Convenor: "(Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam) to cherry-pick judges is one of most concerning things for us. It's an act to import political elements into the judiciary system which is supposed to be impartial.

Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Bank in Singapore: "Since Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China, the new law only matters to those who intend to undermine the rule of law of China & Hong Kong.

"For the average person, life goes on. Should investors look at HK any differently? Are they at any risks? Can they still "make money" as they used to because of this new law? Since the answer is that they can still make money as they used to, in this financial centre, then worries about Hong Kong being undermined by this new law are greatly exaggerated." Simon Young, a barrister and professor at the University of Hong Kong's law school:

"From these initial details, this new law presents unprecedented legal questions that we will have to confront in the coming years." Giving the city's chief executive the power to allocate judges in national security cases would "encroach on something we would say is part of judicial power."

Kin Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, Hong Kong: "I don't see a lot in this right now. China's action was within expectation. More important now is the U.S. reaction. At this point, I think the impact is neutral. This doesn't change a lot right now."

Alvin Yeung, a pro-democracy lawmaker: "Most worrying is it lacks details when it comes to specific criminal activity and that remains highly vague which is of course extremely worrying. More importantly, it's almost like Beijing's hand is right in the centre of the administrative and judiciary wing of Hong Kong.

"The chief executive will be empowered to pick her own judges to trial cases of national security but what are the details?" Steven Leung, Hong Kong-based sales director, UOB Kay Hian:

"Overall, I think the financial markets have been expecting an outcome like this, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise." "We haven't seen huge capital outflows. Hong Kong will remain a global financial centre, don't think that will change in the near term. In a way, it's a good thing that the uncertainty around the law has gone now."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

HBO suspends show of comedian embroiled in racism row with Mexican president

Television network HBO Latin America has suspended the TV show of a Mexican comedian who angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife with a remark about their child. Chumel Torres, a Mexican comedian, has been at a centre of ...

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets DGCI nod for 'restricted emergency use' in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drug Controller General of India DCGI has granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI.The countrys top drug regulato...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.We will allow British visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020