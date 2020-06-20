Left Menu
Gehlot urges PM Modi to raise limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 man-days per family.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the limit of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 man-days per family. He has also urged the Centre to bear cost of material component (including state government share) for works carried under it so as to maximize benefits of Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan.

He said that Rajasthan has already started providing MGNREGS job cards and guaranteed employment to migrants who returned to their home districts following the loss of job or labour works due to lockdown and corona epidemic. Gehlot said at present over 50 lakh labourers are working at MGNREGS sites in Rajasthan and most of them would complete their 100 man-days tenure in "next months".

"Thus, it is urgently required to raise the limit of guaranteed man-days for the MGNREGS workers," he said. He said additional man-days for MGNREGS would benefit lakhs of rural families in Rajasthan including the families of migrant labourers, who have returned here in large numbers.

The Chief Minister said that for yielding maximum benefits of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan on the ground, the union government should provide the entire amount of material component of the MNREGS works to be carried out under this scheme. Under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, migrant labourers in stipulated districts, who have returned from other states to their homes following COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown, would be provided with the means of livelihood at nearby places. Works related to the construction of permanent and productive public properties would be undertaken under this scheme. (ANI)

