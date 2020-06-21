Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on two units in Noida, says threat of irreversible damage to environment

In view of depleting groundwater, there is a threat of irreversible damage to the environment leading to scarcity of drinking water, the National Green Tribunal has said while slapping Rs 25 lakh on two units in Noida for unauthorised extraction of water.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:38 IST
NGT imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on two units in Noida, says threat of irreversible damage to environment
File photo Image Credit: ANI

In view of depleting groundwater, there is a threat of irreversible damage to the environment leading to scarcity of drinking water, the National Green Tribunal has said while slapping Rs 25 lakh on two units in Noida for unauthorised extraction of water. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that there is no operative non objection certificate (NOC) as far as Noida Golf Course and Advant Navis Business Park are concerned.

Noida Golf Course and Advant Navis Business Park have to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within one month, the tribunal said. The green panel was perusing a report filed by a committee of the CPCB and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, which said that groundwater is being illegally drawn and the allegation that misuse of groundwater for horticulture purpose is taking place is not disputed. It is not clear whether conditions of NOC are being complied with, the NGT said.

The tribunal referred to its previous directions that groundwater cannot be used for a playground like cricket ground, particularly in over-exploited, critical and semi-critical area, which also applies to Golf Course. "In view of depleting groundwater, there is a threat of irreversible damage to the acquifiers and salinity of the water. Moreover, it is leading to scarcity of drinking water, thereby depriving a section of the society from access to potable water which is already scarce. The rainwater harvesting systems have to be regularly maintained as per norms," the bench said. The NGT said that the state pollution control board has failed to assess and recover compensation for illegal drawal of groundwater. "The assessment of quantity of water drawn needs to be made realistically and adverse inference has to be drawn for absence of water meter...

"Water audit may be conducted to ascertain the extent of use and replenishment of groundwater in the last three years by the same Committee with an additional representative of CPCB and Indian Institute of Technology- Delhi," the bench said. The Committee may also assess compensation to be paid and may also look into the water quality aspects of the rainwater harvesting systems and suggest remedial measures as may be found necessary, the tribunal said.

The NGT had earlier directed a committee to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater by the Noida Golf Course without requisite permission from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA). The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by environment activist Vikrant Tongad alleging illegal extraction of groundwater without requisite permission by the Noida Golf Course in Sector 43 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Despite the availability of treated STP water, Golf Course at Noida continues to extract groundwater without a valid no objection certificate from the CGWA, the plea had stated, seeking action against the violator..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu

A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died here, taking the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 81, officials said on SundayThe patient, who hailed from village Chak Murar in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, died of COVID-19 a...

It's all our fault: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's second successive defeat

After suffering a second successive defeat following the Premier League resumption, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they did not compete like they should have and admitted that it is all our fault. Obviously after a defeat, you want to pu...

International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Armys Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and ...

INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadus Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020