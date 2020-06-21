Huge quantity of beef seized at Andhra checkpost

Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of beef from a container truck at the Purushothapuram checkpoint here. Two drivers of the vehicle have been taken into custody. Ichapuram sub-inspector Satyanarayana said acting on a tip-off from Bajrang Dal unit of Behrampur in Odisha, police intercepted a container truck carrying 26,000 kilograms of beef.

"We received a phone call and accordingly raided the vehicle at around 9 in the morning," the sub-inspector said. The container truck had 1300 packets of beef, each weighing 20 kilograms, police said.

The police detained two drivers and seized the container and its contents. Legal formalities are underway. (ANI)